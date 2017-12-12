CBS News December 12, 2017, 2:19 PM

Gun range employee accidentally kills customer, police say

A gun range employee in Houston has killed a customer in an apparent accident, officials said.

HOUSTON -- A gun range employee in Houston has killed a customer in an apparent accident, the Harris County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday. An investigation into the incident is underway.

The sheriff's office told CBS affiliate KHOU-TV that a male employee was cleaning a rifle when it accidentally discharged. The bullet passed through a wall and window, striking a man in another part of the range.

Police responded to the Hot Wells Shooting Range shortly after 9 a.m. The victim was rushed to a hospital but was later pronounced dead.

