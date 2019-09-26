Greta Thunberg says Arnold Schwarzenegger offered to lend her his electric car

Greta Thunberg's U.N. address became the speech heard 'round the world this week. Thunberg addressed hundreds of global leaders and while one, President Trump, seemed unimpressed by the 16-year-old climate activist, another U.S. politician wants to help her.

Thunberg said this week that former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger offered to lend her his electric car. In clip from the Scandinavian talk show "Skavlan," Thunberg reveals the governator's offer.

In the teaser clip, Thunberg speaks in her native Swedish and tells host Fredrik Skavlan that many people have offered to help her. "One of the funniest offers I've received is that Arnold Schwarzenegger has offered me to lend his electric car if I want to," she said, according to a translation by Newsweek.

In 2017, Schwarzenegger partnered with electric mobility company Kreisel to develop an electric Hummer. CBS News has reached out to reps for Schwarzenegger for more details about his offer to lend the car to Thunberg.

This is not the first time Schwarzenegger has showed support for Thunberg. In 2018, the actor-turned-politician tweeted about how Thunberg inspired him. The two finally met in May 2019 at a climate conference in Austria. Schwarzenegger shared a photo of himself with Thunberg, saying he was "starstruck."

In another clip released ahead of the "Skavlan" interview, documentarian Michael Moore joins Thunberg on the stage. Skavlan, Thunberg and Moore discuss the teen's contentious relationship with President Trump, which unfolded in front of the world on social media this week, as both attended the U.N. General Assembly.

Skavlan asked Thunberg about her brief run-in with the American president at the U.N. The moment Mr. Trump entered the room and Thunberg stared him down was captured on camera.

Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg watches as President Trump enters the United Nations to speak with reporters in a still image from video taken in New York City, on Monday, September 23, 2019. Reuters

"He could feel the eyes on the back of his head," Moore said as the audience laughed.

"I was stopped because suddenly he came in and security went, 'You have to step to the side.' And suddenly he came in," Thunberg explained. "I think I was very shocked."

Skavlan also asked Thunberg about Mr. Trump's tweet about her. The teen agreed that of course Mr. Trump was being sarcastic when he called her a "very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future."

"I knew that sometime he was probably going to say something about me," Thunberg said. "It was like, it doesn't make any difference, in a way."

"Skavlan" has been filming in New York all week, and Thunberg's whole interview will air on Friday, Septebmer 27.