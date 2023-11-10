Gregory Yetman, wanted in connection with U.S. Capitol assault, turns himself in to authorities in New Jersey, FBI says

FBI manhunt for Gregory Yetman enters 2nd day in New Jersey FBI manhunt for Gregory Yetman enters 2nd day in New Jersey 01:42

MONROE, N.J. -- The FBI manhunt for Gregory Yetman, wanted in connection with the January 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol, has come to an end.

Authorities say Yetman turned himself in Friday morning in Monroe Township.

Earlier this week, the FBI released photos showing Yetman on Jan. 6 when hundreds stormed the Capitol.

Investigators said Yetman fled while being served a warrant early Wednesday morning. He allegedly hopped a fence and ran toward train tracks near a heavily wooded area.

Law enforcement zeroed in on a home on Main Street in Helmetta, keeping the road closed for hours. Spotswood Public Schools also sheltered in place, although students were off that day.

The New Jersey National Guard confirmed Yetman served for about 12 years until March 2022.