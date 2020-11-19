Watch Live: Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and hospital leaders urge caution amid COVID-19 spike

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and hospital leaders are speaking Thursday to urge caution amid a COVID-19 surge that prompted the governor to announce new restrictions. The governor and doctors are expected to stress the importance of behavior change in order to preserve hospital capacity in the state and protect health care workers.

Walz announced Wednesday that new restrictions, which will be in place on Thanksgiving, target a number of social activities, including gatherings between households, indoor dining and youth sports. Walz said the restrictions will go into effect starting Friday, and will last until December 18.

How to watch Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and hospital leaders speak amid COVID-19 spike

What: Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and hospital leaders stress the importance of behavior change in order to preserve hospital capacity and protect health care workers.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and hospital leaders stress the importance of behavior change in order to preserve hospital capacity and protect health care workers. Date: Thursday, November 19, 2020

Thursday, November 19, 2020 Time: 2 p.m. local time (3 p.m. ET)

2 p.m. local time (3 p.m. ET) Location: Minnesota

Minnesota Online stream: Live on CBSN Minnesota in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device

The governor ordered residents not to hold gatherings with people from other households, and said indoor dining will also be halted. Indoor fitness centers will also be closed, and any organized adult and youth sports are suspended.

Get Breaking News Delivered to Your Inbox

Bowling alleys, theaters and bingo halls will be closed too. Receptions, private parties and other celebrations are also prohibited, and even outdoor events and gatherings with large numbers of people are being put on hold.

"I understand it's not easy and it's not fair," Walz said. "But it's a sacrifice that we need to make. If we don't do that, and we continue to spread, we will with absolute certainty put our hospitals at risk, and those that need the care, as well as the care providers."

Note: Streaming plans are subject to change