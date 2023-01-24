Suspect in custody after Half Moon Bay shooting, police say

A suspect is in custody after a "shooting incident with multiple victims" in the coastal city of Half Moon Bay, California, according to messages posted on social media by the San Mateo Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said it responded to a shooting with multiple victims near Highway 92 in Half Moon Bay, about 30 miles south of San Francisco. It later added that a suspect was in custody and that there was "no ongoing threat to the community at this time."

The shooting comes a day after a deadly mass shooting in Monterey Park, in southern California, that left at least 11 people dead.

"Gun violence has come to our district today and I will do whatever I can to support the San Mateo County Sheriff's Department and Half Moon Bay city officials during this tragic event," Josh Becker, a state representative from the area, wrote on Twitter. "We will continue to monitor this situation. My thoughts go out to all affected."

California Gov. Gavin Newsom tweeted,"At the hospital meeting with victims of a mass shooting when I get pulled away to be briefed about another shooting. This time in Half Moon Bay."

"Tragedy upon tragedy," Newsom added.

This is a developing story and will be updated.