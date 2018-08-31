GOP Senate candidate Leah Vukmir says she supports coverage of pre-existing conditions

As health care tends to top the list of issues voters are concerned about in the 2018 Senate midterm elections, Wisconsin Senate candidate Leah Vukmir, a Republican, released a statement Friday embracing coverage options for people with pre-existing conditions, while criticizing her opponent's, incumbent Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wisconsin, Medicare-for-All approach. Baldwin is one of 10 Senate Democrats up for re-election in a state that President Trump won in 2016.

Vukmir, a nurse, said in her statement that Baldwin's approach is a "government takeover of healthcare" and is not in the best interest of Wisconsinites.

"She thinks Washington knows best – even though here in Wisconsin we had solutions for those with pre-existing conditions before it was cool to take care of people with pre-existing conditions," Vukmir noted, though she offered no specific solution in her statement.

Her statement comes a few days before hearings begin in Texas on a lawsuit filed by 20 attorneys general that aims to dismantle the Affordable Care Act (ACA) after the individual mandate was repealed last year in the Republican led tax bill. One of the attorneys general on the lawsuit is Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley, who is running to unseat Sen. Claire McCaskill, D-Missouri.

Multiple Senate Democrats, including Sen. Heidi Heitkamp, D-North Dakota, and McCaskill, have made health care a central issue of their campaigns and have attacked their Republican opponents for threatening to take away pre-existing conditions. Sen. Heitkamp has released an ad highlighting her support for protecting patients with pre-existing conditions. Rep. Jacky Rosen, D-Nevada, who is running against Sen. Dean Heller, R-Nevada, released an ad criticizing Heller's vote to repeal the ACA, which included guarantees from insurance companies for people with pre-existing conditions, last year.

Under mounting Democratic and electoral pressure, Republicans have embraced health care. Hawley wrote an op-ed earlier this month stating his support for insurance guarantees to cover those with pre-existing conditions. In her statement, Vukmir expressed a similar position and noted there are "better solutions for healthcare."

"Make no mistake about it: patients with pre-existing conditions should be covered," Vukmir, who supports a full repeal of the ACA, said. "People shouldn't buy in to Tammy Baldwin's lie that taking care of those who need pre-existing coverage and providing all Wisconsinites with more affordable options are mutually exclusive."