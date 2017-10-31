Google investigating rash of Google Docs lockouts

Google was looking into why some people weren't able to access documents stored on its Google Docs service Tuesday, the company said on Twitter.

Messages posted to the service's Twitter account said in replies to complaints that the company was investigaing the matter.

On Twitter, journalists, students and writers expressed frustration at not being able to access their documents. Some said they were told that the documents violated Google's terms of service.

.@googledocs locked my editor out of a story we've been writing for two months. No explanation. — Bram Sable-Smith (@besables) October 31, 2017

@googledocs PLEASE restore our docs! All of our edits and notes are lost. Locked out for “inappropriate” material. WRONG! #restoregoogledocs — Vagabonda Reads (@VagabondaFFn) October 31, 2017

Assignment, pls message me so I can share the link with you.... (2) — ItzMeSteve:D (@steviexddd) October 31, 2017

Working away happily on @googledocs with a response to reviewers. Suddenly: "This document is in violation of Terms of Service". #WTF pic.twitter.com/o2pjoTTTWo — Leighton Pumpkin 🎃 (@widdowquinn) October 31, 2017

@google please stop flagging our renal/ Male GU pathology google doc lab report for abuse, it's super disruptive! thanks! — a doctor to be. (@tobemd99) October 31, 2017

The company didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.