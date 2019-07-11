The iconic mansion that inspired "Gone with the Wind" is for sale

The instantly-recognizable plantation house that set the stage for the Wilkes family home in the movie "Gone with the Wind" is now on the auction block. And frankly, my dear, it's a bargain.

According to its website, the plantation home -- now renamed Twelve Oaks after "Gone With the Wind" -- inspired author Margaret Mitchell as the book was being adapted into the Oscar-winning movie. She apparently saw a picture of the Covington, Georgia home in the "Atlanta Journal," sent it to the film's production team and wrote "I like this for Ashley's home."

According to Target Auction Company, the house was built in 1836, and features more than 10,000 square feet of newly-renovated space. It's a classic antebellum home, with wrap-around porches and large oak trees, but has new appliances and high-end fixtures, thanks to a $2 million renovation in 2017.

Target Auction

The house has 12 bedrooms and 12-and-a-half bathrooms. It's so large that it was used as a bed-and-breakfast from 2012-2018.

Some other updated features of the home include a pool, 12 fireplaces, 3 acres of gardens, a historic gazebo, a full chef's kitchen, a 4-car carriage house and even Tesla and Copper Creek charging stations. According to the auction site, the two of the bathtubs cost over $14,000 each.

Target Auction Company

"We feel we've accomplished what we set out to do and we are ready to start a new adventure," said the owner of Twelve Oaks in a press release. "This was a dream of mine and we feel we achieved it beyond our imaginations."

Online bidding for the home began July 4, and a live auction will take place on July 25. The starting bid is $1 million.