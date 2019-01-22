Global turbulence, emerging technologies pose intelligence challenges, new strategy says

An unpredictable and combustible environment – both at home and abroad – poses unique challenges for the U.S. intelligence community, even as known threats like terrorism and cyber aggression endure, the newly released 2019 National Intelligence Strategy says.

The weakened international order, coupled with a steady "democratization" of technologies in space, computing and communication, has resulted in a more level playing field among well-resourced powers and less capable ones. The latter may find engaging in disruptive behavior easier as a result, according to the strategy.

"We face significant changes in the domestic and global environment; we must be ready to meet 21st century challenges," Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats wrote in a forward to the document, which was released Tuesday. "To navigate today's turbulent and complex strategic environment, we must do things differently."

Space is mentioned as a key area of concern, alongside risks from cyberattacks and violent extremism. While Russia and China are aiming to "reach or exceed parity" in space with the United States and degrade its military advantage, other countries may also soon benefit from the "commercialization" of space capabilities and reduce overall security, according to the document."Many aspects of modern society – to include our ability to conduct military operations – rely on our access to and equipment in space," the strategy warns.

Coats, the country's top intelligence official, personally briefed his staff on the strategy at his office headquarters at Liberty Crossing on Tuesday afternoon. The unclassified document has been issued every four to five years since the cabinet-level office of the DNI was established in 2005. It is designed to articulate the 16-agency intelligence community's general priorities and identify its most significant challenges.

"Advances in technology are driving evolutionary and revolutionary change across multiple fronts," the document says, noting the increasing ability of state and non-state actors to influence people and events worldwide. "The [intelligence community] will have to become more agile, innovative, and resilient to deal effectively with these threats and the ever more volatile world that shapes them."

While the priorities outlined by the report have remained largely consistent for nearly two decades – agility, improved anticipatory intelligence and better integration have regularly appeared in the annual report – the challenges it lists in 2019 for intelligence collection are somewhat more numerous and varied. In addition to threats from the likes of known adversaries like Russia, China and North Korea, the report warns of new and evolving threats from a wider range of actors.

"The empowerment of groups and individuals is increasing the influence of ethnic, religious, and other sources of identity, changing the nature of conflict, and challenging the ability of traditional governments to satisfy the increasing demands of their populations," the strategy says, noting an increased potential for instability.

In tone, the document diverges little from the reports issued in 2014, 2009 and 2005. Though it is not intended to be a political document it, unlike other strategies released during the Trump administration, is devoid of allusions to an "America First" ideology – President Trump's long-held organizing principle for the United States' posture vis-a-vis other nations. It maintains a consistent emphasis on the importance of international alliances and partnerships, and stresses the importance of transparency and of diversity in hiring.

"The [intelligence community] must be accountable to the American people in carrying out its national security mission in a way that upholds the country's values," it says.

Here is the full National Intelligence Strategy: