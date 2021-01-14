Girl Scout creates pandemic-safe sales pitch for cookies

Girl Scout Allie Shroyer of Arizona loves selling cookies. But when the coronavirus made door-to-door sales unsafe, her parents had to get creative.

They recorded Allie on a Ring doorbell to send to friends and family as a virtual sales pitch: "Hello, I'm Allie. Would you like to buy some Girl Scout cookies?"

Girl Scout Allie Shroyer found a new way to sell cookies during the coronavirus pandemic — via the Ring doorbell. Handout / Kristen Shroyer

Allie's pitch was perfect. "Well you can buy them $5 in each so would you like one, or two or three or four or five? Or six or seven or eight or nine or 10? I don't know. Maybe 11 or 12?"

After Allie's video was shared online she smashed her own sales goal, selling 600 boxes.

But with her video and smile, she delivered much more than Samoas and Thin Mints. "Her one goal is to make the world smile and I think she did," Allie's mother Kristen said.

Did she ever.