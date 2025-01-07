These 2 Girl Scout cookie flavors are being retired this year

Girl Scout cookie season has begun, but it isn't all good news for cookie custormers. Two flavors of the beloved snacks are being retired later this year.

Fans of the Girl Scout S'mores and Toast-Yay! cookies only have this season to buy them, the Girl Scouts said on Tuesday. Girl Scouts said it regularly assesses the cookie lineup to make room for new flavor innovations.

"Discontinuing Toast-Yay! and Girl Scout S'mores may lead to something new and delicious," a Girl Scouts spokesperson said.

The decision to discontinue Girl Scout S'mores and Toast-Yay! cookies comes after the Girl Scouts stopped selling the popular, but short-lived Raspberry Rally cookie in 2023.

This year, cookie fans can purchase Thin Mints, Samoas/Caramel deLites, Peanut Butter Patties/Tagalongs, Adventurefuls, Caramel Chocolate Chip, Peanut Butter Sandwich/Do-si-dos, Lemonades, Lemon-Ups, Toffee-tastic and Trefoils.

Why flavors and cookie names differ

Depending on where cookies are purchased, they may have different names. Girl Scouts works with two bakers, ABC Bakers and Little Brownie Bakers, "whose recipes and ingredients may differ slightly," according to the organization.

"Whether the package says Peanut Butter Patties or Tagalongs, or Samoas or Caramel deLites, the cookies are similarly delicious," the Girl Scouts website states.

Buyers can reach out to a local Girl Scout council to find out which cookies are available in their area. Availability of the soon-to-be-retired S'mores and Toast-Yay! cookies will also vary depending on customer location.

How to buy Girl Scout cookies

Girl Scout cookie season runs from January through April, with timing varying some based on location. People interested in buying can reach out to registered Girl Scouts to learn how they're selling cookies.

Hungry would-be customers can also check with their local council or use the Girl Scout Cookie Finder to find a booth and purchase cookies.

Starting Feb. 21, cookie fans can order cookies online via the Girl Scout Cookie Finder.

Why Girl Scouts sell cookies

The Girl Scout cookie program allows scouts to "hone their entrepreneurial skills as they find new and inventive ways to sell cookies, unboxing brighter futures for themselves," according to the Girl Scouts website. They learn about goal setting, money management, decision-making, people skills and business ethics.

"Girl Scout Cookie season is about so much more than selling the iconic cookies people know and love," Girl Scouts of the USA Chief Revenue Officer Wendy Lou said in a news release. "The funds girls earn throughout the season directly power girls' journeys in leadership, entrepreneurship and community building. The sweet success of each sale is a testament to how much girls can change the world when they put their minds to it."