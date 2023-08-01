Gilgo Beach suspect Rex Heuermann's estranged wife says her "children cry themselves to sleep" in new statement ahead of court appearance

Gilgo Beach suspect due in court: What happens today Gilgo Beach suspect due in court: What happens today 03:50

NEW YORK -- The estranged wife of suspected Gilgo Beach serial killer Rex Heuermann is speaking out after investigators spent days searching their Massapequa Park home.

It comes as Heuermann is set to appear at a 2 p.m. conference hearing, where the court is expected to go over evidence and talk with witnesses.

Heuermann's estranged wife, 59-year-old Asa Ellerup, says their family is heartbroken.

Ellerup shared a statement with the New York Post, saying since learning of her husband's arrest, she filed for divorce.

"My children cry themselves to sleep. I mean, they're not children. They're grown adults, but they're my children. And my son has developmental disabilities, and he cried himself to sleep," she said in the statement. "He's so distraught and doesn't understand. And as a mother, I have no answers for him."

She also shared photos from inside their Massapequa Park home after investigators spent 12 days searching for evidence.

The estranged wife of suspected Gilgo Beach serial killer Rex Heuermann shares photos of their home after the police search. Photo obtained by CBS New York

She said the family had to dig through rubble just to find a chair.

"I woke up in the middle of the night, shivering," she said in the statement.

She added her daughter, Victoria, has expressed emotions of feeling "not human" in the wake of the mess left behind. Their lawyer chimed in, saying, "She meant what they've done to them and the family is not even human. They were just complete animals, they treated them like animals."

Heuerman is charged with killing three women and the prime suspect in a fourth murder.

However, police said this week they believe he is not connected to the unsolved deaths of four sex workers in Atlantic City. The bodies of those women were found close together in a drainage ditch behind a demolished motel.