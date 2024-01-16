Gilgo Beach murders suspect Rex Heuermann due in court to face 4th murder charge, sources say

Rex Heuermann expected to be charged in 4th murder Rex Heuermann expected to be charged in 4th murder 00:21

RIVERHEAD, N.Y. -- Gilgo Beach murders suspect Rex Heuermann is due in court Tuesday on Long Island, where he is expected to be charged in a fourth murder.

Heuermann was arrested last summer and charged with killing three women -- Melissa Barthelemy, Megan Waterman and Amber Costello -- whose bodies were found along Gilgo Beach in 2010.

Authorities previously said he is also the prime suspect in the killing of a fourth woman, Maureen Brainard-Barnes.

The 60-year-old pleaded not guilty and has been held without bail since his arrest.

Investigators had been searching for a missing woman, Shannen Gilbert, when they discovered the four other sets of remains in December 2021. Known as the Gilgo Four, they were later identified as Barthelmy, Waterman, Costello and Brainard-Barnes -- all women in their 20s who disappeared between 2007 and 2010.

Six more sets of remains were found along Ocean Parkway in March 2011.

Prosecutors say the connection between mobile phone records, online searches, burner phones and DNA evidence make a strong case.

Watch: Legal expert on what to expect

New York criminal defense lawyer and former prosecutor David Schwartz spoke with CBS New York ahead of Tuesday's court appearance to put the developments into perspective. He called it a "scientific case."

"Heuermann was indicted and remanded for the first three murders. They made the strategic decision to make the arrest at that moment in time, because they were already surveilling him for about a year, they just didn't want anything to go wrong," he explained. "So they made that arrest, and in the meantime, they were investigating the fourth murder. They were waiting for the mitochondrial DNA analysis on the fourth murder."

Schwartz went on to add "DNA is not a layup."

"They didn't use nuclear DNA, which specifically points to a particular person. They used mitochondrial DNA, because of -- 13 years later, all this time went by, which excludes 99.6% of the population," he said. "So it's scientific evidence, plus circumstantial evidence -- they have his truck, they have phone records, they have all types of other evidence that they're going to piece this case together. So I expect this case to be a complicated case, and I expect it to last a good amount of time."

CBS New York's Carolyn Gusoff and Jennifer McLogan will have team coverage today from the courthouse in Riverhead.