Gil Schwartz, former CBS communications chief and author, has died at 68

Gil Schwartz, who famously led communications for the CBS Corporation for two decades until 2018, died Saturday of natural causes. He was 68.

"For the better part of three decades, Gil Schwartz led CBS Communications with creative flair, craftsman-like expertise and an abundance of personality," CBS said in a statement.

In addition to his corporate job, Schwartz wrote about workplace culture under the pseudonym Stanley Bing. His humorous, witty columns appeared in Fortune Magazine for more than 20 years and took sharp aim at corporate life. He wrote 13 business books, including "Crazy Bosses: Spotting Them, Serving Them, Surviving Them" and "100 Bulls*** jobs...and how to get them."

He also authored three novels as Stanley Bing. The most recent, published in 2017, was "Immortal Life: A Soon to Be True Story."

Stanley Bing (Gil Schwartz) John Filo

Schwartz joined CBS as senior vice president of communications in 1996 following the company's merger with Westinghouse Broadcasting Group, where he had overseen communications for 14 years.

"He was a counselor to senior management, a mentor to future PR executives and a popular presence in every hallway," the CBS statement said. "His diverse and sophisticated repertoire ranged from artful media relations and gifted word-smithing skills to an insightful and humorous view of the media world he loved. Gil will long be remembered by the many teams he led across entertainment, news, sports and the corporate world. Our deepest sympathies are with his wife Laura, his children, grandchildren and his entire family."

Schwartz was born on May 20, 1951 in New York City. Before launching his corporate career, he was a playwright and actor, and was one of the founders of The Next Move, an improv troupe in Boston. He also was a musician and an avid photographer.

Schwartz is survived by his wife of 14 years, Laura Svienty; daughter Nina Pajak (Matt Pajak); son Will Schwartz (Jean Moylan); stepson Kyle Bender; stepdaughter Rachel Bender; granddaughter Vivien; grandson Sam; brother Michael Schwartz (Trisha Schwartz); and niece Brianna Schwartz.