Stanley Bing on futuristic society in "Immortal Life" Some of the biggest names in technology, like Amazon's Jeff Bezos and PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel, are donating millions to explore the possibility of eternal life. This quest inspired Stanley Bing's new novel, "Immortal Life: A Soon To Be True Story." In the book Bing, the pen name of CBS executive Gil Schwartz, imagines a future where humans evolve in digital form. He joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss why he's fascinated with the idea of living forever and how technology could be used to make that happen.