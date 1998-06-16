Giants Sign Cornerback Lincoln

Cornerback Jeremy Lincoln, a seven-year NFL veteran and unrestricted free agent, signed with the New York Giants on Monday.

Terms of the deal weren't released.

Lincoln was the Seattle Seahawks last season after playing with Chicago from 1992 to 1995 and St. Louis in 1996. He had 19 tackles in 12 games, three as a starter, for the Seahawks.

Lincoln was a third-round draft choice out of Tennessee by the Bears in 1992. He spent his first season on injured reserve after hurting his knee on the second day of training camp.

He returned to start seven games for Chicago in 1993 before becoming a full-time starter the next two seasons. He had one interception and 73 tackles in 16 games in 1995.

He was waived by the Bears during training camp in 1996 and signed as a free agent with the Rams, posting one interception and 14 tackles in 13 games.

