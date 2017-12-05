Giant mattress built for families who want to sleep together

LOS ANGELES -- Parents who let their kids sleep with them may enjoy the bonding experience but hate how cramped a regular-sized mattress can quickly get for everyone, CBS Los Angeles reports.

Now, one company has created a solution for families who co-sleep: the family-sized mattress.

The Ace Collection has produced a line of mattresses that make a normal king-size bed look tiny in comparison. Ace is manufacturing three types of super-sized beds included the company's "Ace family size" mattress, which is 12 feet wide. The average king-size bed is just over six feet wide.

Families looking to spread out and make sleeping a group experience will also be able to order special bed sheets and mattress frames for the extra-wide beds. The price range for Ace's co-sleeping sanctuary reportedly ranges between $2,250 and $4,000, depending on the firmness of the bed selected and the accessories picked.

While parents now have a new spacious bed to enjoy their children's company in, sleep experts and pediatricians are still warning against the practice.

"There's no way to keep the sleep environment safe in an adult bed," Dr. Eve Colson said on WebMD.

The American Academy of Pediatrics warns of the risk for Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS) and suffocation for small children who share their parent's bed. The Academy recommends parents put babies to sleep on their backs in a bassinet or crib.