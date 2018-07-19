Giant Jeff Goldblum statue in London pays tribute to "Jurassic Park" on 25th anniversary

Jeff Goldblum is huge in London, apparently. The actor now has a 25-foot bare-chested statue in his likeness next to London's iconic Tower Bridge. The statue was placed there on Wednesday to celebrate the 25th anniversary of "Jurassic Park."

Now TV, owned by Sky, is behind the giant statue, which depicts Goldblum with his shirt wide open, reclining in a sultry pose from a memorable scene in the movie. It's an odd tribute, considering "Jurassic Park" has no connection to London or the Tower Bridge, but it's one that's gone viral.

Goldblum played scientist Dr. Ian Malcolm in Steven Spielberg's blockbuster dinosaur movie. He made a cameo in "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" this year.

The statue recalls a scene in which Malcolm is resting, shirt open, after a Tyrannosaurus Rex attack. Goldblum defended Malcolm's sexy pose and said in an interview with Yahoo, "It's supposed to be Costa Rica, right? So things are hot and I'm sure I'm in some sort of fever. All the logic is that we got to get some of these wet clothes off immediately. As I remember, I don't think anybody fought me on that." The moment has stayed alive in numerous internet memes.

He added of the memes, "I admire them myself. It's great, the human body is beautiful in all ways."

CNET reports that the statue took 250 hours to make. Jurassic Park fans can find it on the lawns of Potters Fields on London's South Bank.