German airport closed after armed driver breaches gate, fires gun

The airport in the northern German city of Hamburg was closed to passengers, and flights were canceled Saturday night after a vehicle broke through security and entered the premises, German news agency dpa reported.

Federal police said an armed man had broken through a gate with his vehicle and fired twice into the air with a weapon. Police also said that the man's wife had previously contacted them about a possible child abduction.

Hamburg police later reported that there were at least two people in the vehicle, including a child. A standoff was ongoing. Police said they had made contact with the suspect.

Federal police spokesman Thomas Gerbert told dpa that a large number of officers from state and federal police were on site and in the vicinity of the vehicle.

First published on November 4, 2023 / 6:46 PM EDT

