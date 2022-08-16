Georgia high school football players save woman stuck in car after crash

"This morning I witnessed something amazing that our Rome High Football players did," math teacher Luis Goya wrote on Facebook. Goya, who works at the school in Rome, Georgia, saw a group of heroic teens save a woman's life.

"While I was in front of the school during my morning duty, I heard a loud noise at the intersection that appeared to be a wreck," his post continues. Goya said he ran to the intersection and saw two cars were involved – in one was a woman who couldn't get out.

"The door was jammed and in terrible shape," he said. "While I was on the phone with the 911 dispatcher, the football players who witnessed the wreck, ran to the car and started helping the lady."

"They literally started using their strength to pry the door open, so the lady could be released," Goya wrote. "After a few seconds of pulling and pushing the door, the boys ended up opening it and helped her get out of the car. She was shaking and still in panic, but our RHS boys gave her comfort and were able to help her."

The school has identified those students as Cesar Parker, Treyvon Adams, Antwiion Carey, Messiah Daniels, Tyson Brown, Alto Moore. A representative for the school said Goya is a ninth-grade teacher and confirmed he was present and called 911 during the rescue.

"The Rome High School football players really showed up today. They went above and beyond to help this lady without hesitation," Goya said.

Rome Police Department Assistant Chief Debbie Burnett said the woman swerved to avoid colliding with a car that had turned in front of her. She ended up hitting another vehicle, which is when several Rome High School football players ran out to assist her, because she could not get out of her car. The driver at fault was 16 years old, Burnett said.

After the teens rescued her, the woman was transported to a local hospital "with what we last knew as minor injuries," Burnett said.

Both Rome City Schools and Rome Police Department shared the story on their Facebook pages. CBS News has reached out to both for more information.