Georgia governor race: Poll shows Stacey Abrams and Brian Kemp nearly tied

The newest NBC News/Marist College poll shows that Republican Brian Kemp and Democrat Stacey Abrams are virtually tied in the Georgia gubernatorial race. Kemp is leading Abrams among likely voters 46 percent to 45 percent, in the poll. Libertarian Ted Metz garnered support from 4 percent of likely voters.

The Georgia gubernatorial race is one of the most contentious races in this year's midterm elections, due to extreme ideological differences between Abrams and Kemp and allegations of voter suppression. If elected, Abrams would be the first black woman elected governor in the United States.

Abrams leads Kemp among key demographics which Democrats are trying to woo across the country this year. She has the support of 84 percent of black voters, and 74 percent of Atlanta metro voters, who traditionally vote Democratic. However, she also has support from 55 percent of voters under 30, 55 percent of women, 50 percent of independent voters and 49 percent of suburban voters. National Democrats are trying to sway these voters as Republicans consolidate their base around white voters, voters over 60, men, and voters without a college degree.

In keeping with that trend, Kemp has the support of 53 percent of non-college graduates, 52 percent of voters above 60, 57 percent of men, and 66 percent of white voters.

President Trump has a 49 percent approval rating in Georgia, particularly among evangelical voters, rural voters and white men without college degrees.