Voting rights a key issue ahead of Georgia gubernatorial debate

The contentious gubernatorial race in Georgia offers voters two choices on the opposite end of the political spectrum: Democratic former Georgia state House Minority Leader Stacey Abrams, a progressive black woman with a history of political activism, or Georgia Secretary of State Brian Kemp, a white man and staunch Trump supporter.

Rising tensions between the candidates over allegations of voter suppression by Kemp will likely be a major factor in the first televised debate between the two candidates on Tuesday evening. The debate is at 7 p.m. ET.

The two are particularly divided over voting rights, which has become a key issue in the race. Kemp, who has been secretary of state since 2010, has promoted several measures during his tenure which Democrats claim are intended to suppress minority votes. Abrams has called on him to step down several times, given that Kemp oversees the state's electoral system. Kemp's office has canceled over 1.4 million voter registrations since 2012, including over 600,000 since 2017 alone, according to the Associated Press.

The biggest fault line over voting rights in the race has been the suspension of 53,000 voter registrations, 70 percent of which were for black Georgians. Kemp's office has suspended processing the registrations under the auspices of a 2017 state law passed under his urging, which requires an "exact match" between a voter registration form and government documents. If a person's voter registration form differs from government documents -- even by a hyphen or a misspelling -- their registration form is considered suspect.

While Abrams has claimed that Kemp is deliberately trying to suppress the votes of black Georgians, who typically vote Democratic, Kemp argues that the issues with registration forms are due to shoddy work by liberal groups such as Abrams' New Georgia Project, which works to register minority voters. However, the 53,000 voters with pending applications can still vote on election day, if they present photo identification at the polls.

Abrams told CBS News' Nancy Cordes earlier in October that she believed Kemp was deliberately trying to affect the race with his actions.

"He is someone who is tilting the playing field in his direction and in the direction of his party," Abrams said. "It is absolutely voter suppression."

Kemp's campaign said in a statement that Abrams' campaign is trying to create "fake outrage to drive voters to the polls." As voters with suspended applications will still be able to vote on Election Day, he has accused her of deliberately trying to drum up Democratic votes.

He also told Fox News that Abrams "wants illegals to vote," referring to immigrants in the country illegally. That allegation comes from a speech to supporters where Abrams described the upcoming "blue wave," including saying that the "blue wave is comprised of those who are documented and undocumented." Abrams has said that she did not literally mean that illegal immigrants should vote in the election.

Kemp was the only secretary of state in the country to refuse the Department of Homeland Security's aid against electoral hacking before the 2016 election, and he is being sued for failing to secure the state's voting system and allowing a massive breach into the records of 6 million voters. He and Gwinnett County are also being sued due to the Georgia county's rejection of 595 absentee ballots this year, over half of which belonged to African Americans and Asian Americans.

Another topic likely to be addressed at the debate on Tuesday is Abrams' activism during college, including her participation in the burning of the former Georgia state flag in 1992. At the time, the flag incorporated the design of the Confederate battle flag. The "permitted, peaceful protest" was a part of her opposition to the Confederate symbolism in the flag, campaign spokeswoman Abigail Collazo told CBS News in a statement.

Abrams has made the issue of Confederate memorials a key part of her campaign, and has called for the removal of the Confederate carving on Stone Mountain near Atlanta depicting Jefferson Davis, Stonewall Jackson and Robert E. Lee. Kemp has said he would protect the monument from the "radical left."