Watch Live: Georgia secretary of state gives election update after announcing recount

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensberger is scheduled to hold a news conference Friday at 3 p.m., after saying earlier in the day that the state is headed toward a ballot recount.

Raffensberger told reporters earlier that a recount is likely due to the small margin between former Vice President Joe Biden and President Trump, who both have 49.4% of the vote with 95% of the ballots counted. The state mandates a recount if the difference between the candidates is under 0.5%.

How to watch the Georgia election press conference

"This process is and will remain open and transparent to monitors," Raffensberger said.

Biden pulled ahead in the state by a narrow margin of just over 1,500 votes as of Friday morning.

Gabriel Sterling, the state's Voting System Implementation Manager, told reporters there were 4,169 outstanding ballots in the state. Sterling also emphasized that the count would be thorough and transparent.

