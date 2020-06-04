Watch live: George Floyd memorial service to be held in Minneapolis

A private memorial service for George Floyd will be Thursday afternoon. CBS Minnesota reports Rev. Al Sharpton will give the eulogy.

The service will be held at North Central University's sanctuary in downtown Minneapolis. Floyd's relatives from across the country and Ben Crump, the civil rights attorney who is representing Floyd's family, will be speaking.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey says he plans on attending.

How to watch the George Floyd memorial service today

What: Memorial service for George Floyd in Minneapolis

Thursday, June 4, 2020 Time: 2 p.m. ET/ 1p.m. CT

Minneapolis, Minnesota Online stream: Live on CBSN — in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device

Live on CBSN — in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device Follow: Live updates on CBSNews.com

Floyd died in police custody on Memorial Day after now-former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee into Floyd's neck for several minutes. Floyd pleaded for mercy, telling the officers he couldn't breathe.

Chauvin was charged Wednesday with an additional count of second-degree murder, on top of a third-degree murder charge. The three officers seen with him at the scene were also charged Wednesday, with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

All four of the officers involved have been arrested and are in jail.