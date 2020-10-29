Watch Live: Families of Breonna Taylor, George Floyd, Jacob Blake and Alvin Cole hold Get Out The Vote Rally

Five days before Election Day, the families of victims killed in high-profile cases of police violence are banding together for a voting rally. The families of Breonna Taylor, George Floyd, Alvin Cole and Jacob Blake will join forces Thursday to encourage residents to vote like their lives depend on it.

The event's main goal is to "unite a community in action," according to a press release announcing the rally. Taylor, Floyd and Cole were all killed by police officers earlier this year. Blake was the only one to survive his interaction. The event will also feature speeches from Representatives Bobby Rush and Jan Schakowsky of Illinois, Reverend Jesse Jackson and remote speeches from performers Will.I.Am and Jennifer Hudson.

How to watch the Get Out The Vote Rally

What: Get Out The Vote Rally with the families of Breonna Taylor, Alvin Cole, George Floyd and Jacob Blake

Chicago

"The shooting of my son is a tragedy in a long line of violent acts against my family and our people," Blake's father, Jacob S. Blake Sr., said in a statement on Monday. "We are not going to let that stop us. We will keep pushing beyond the election to hold our officials accountable for ending police violence and promoting health care, education and jobs. We have to start with voting."