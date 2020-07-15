Watch live: Attorneys for George Floyd's family announce lawsuit against Minneapolis and police officers

Attorneys for the family of George Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man who was killed in police custody, are expected to announce a lawsuit Wednesday against the city of Minneapolis and police officers. Attorney Ben Crump and co-counsel Antonio Romanucci will be making the announcement about the civil lawsuit.

Floyd died in Minneapolis on Memorial Day after White police officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee against Floyd's neck for several minutes. His death sparked a nationwide movement against police brutality and racial injustice.

How to watch the George Floyd announcement today

What: Ben Crump and co-counsel Antonio Romanucci announce a lawsuit against Minneapolis and police officers on behalf of George Floyd's family

Ben Crump and co-counsel Antonio Romanucci announce a lawsuit against Minneapolis and police officers on behalf of George Floyd's family Date: Wednesday, July 15, 2020

Wednesday, July 15, 2020 Time: 11 a.m. CT; 12 p.m. ET

11 a.m. CT; 12 p.m. ET Location: Diana Murphy U.S. Courthouse, 300 S. Fourth Street, Minneapolis, Minnesota

Diana Murphy U.S. Courthouse, 300 S. Fourth Street, Minneapolis, Minnesota Online stream: Watch live on CBSN - in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device

Floyd's death also ignited calls to replace the Minneapolis Police Department with a public safety department, which a majority of City Council members support, The Associated Press reports.

Chauvin and three other officers who were at the scene of Floyd's death were fired after his killing, and Chauvin was charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. The three others – Tou Thao, Thomas Lane and J. Kueng – were charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.