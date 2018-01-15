George Clooney to direct, star in Hulu's "Catch-22"

George Clooney is coming back to the small screen. Hulu confirmed that Clooney will direct and star in original series "Catch-22." He will play Colonel Cathcart and direct the series along with his Smokehouse Pictures partner Grant Heslov. Production is set for 2018.

"Catch-22" marks Clooney's first TV series role since "ER," which he left in 1999. He also serves as executive producer along with Heslov.

The series is based on Joseph Heller's 1961 novel. It follows Captain John Yossarian, a U.S. Air Force bombardier in World War II who is trying to maintain his sanity while finishing his service. The novel was also adapted into a film in 1970.

"Catch-22 is a rare story that has withstood the test of time, not only as a literary masterpiece, but as a story that still resonates in today's political and social conversation," Hulu Chief Content Officer Joel Stillerman said. "These are exactly the types of stories we want to be programming at Hulu, and we couldn't be happier to partner with George Clooney, Paramount TV and this phenomenal group of creatives to bring one of the most well-known books of all time to viewers in a way that has never been seen before."