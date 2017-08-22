George and Amal Clooney donate $1 million to Southern Poverty Law Center

Ten days after white supremacists clashed with counter-protesters in Charlottesville, Virginia, George and Amal Clooney are taking a stance against hate groups.

Through their Clooney Foundation for Justice, the couple is donating $1 million to the Southern Poverty Law Center, a nonprofit organization that tracks hate groups and extremists in the U.S.

In a statement to CBS News, George Clooney said: "Amal and I wanted to add our voice (and financial assistance) to the ongoing fight for equality. There are no two sides to bigotry and hate."

"What happened in Charlottesville, and what is happening in communities across our country, demands our collective engagement to stand up to hate," the couple said in a statement.

The Charlottesville violence left 19 injured and one woman, 32-year-old Heather Heyer, dead.

George, an actor, and Amal, a human rights lawyer, established the foundation last year to advance justice in courtrooms and communities. Last month, the foundation partnered with UNICEF to open seven schools for Syrian refugee children.

The $1 million grant is part of a joint initiative with the SPLC to prevent violent extremism in the U.S.