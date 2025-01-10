How a beloved geology professor's bond with a former student transcends illness

Fayetteville, Arkansas — Behind every great teacher there is a great mentor who long ago kindled a passion for education.

For science teacher Clay Morton, that guiding light was Dr. Walt Manger.

"There was nothing he wouldn't do for his students," Morton told CBS News. "He's just one hell of a man, you know. There's my parents, and there's Walt."

Manger was Morton's geology professor at the University of Arkansas. Morton took a geology class to fulfill a science requirement, never imagining it would become his major, and ultimately his profession. The professor that sparked that passion was Manger, a celebrated geologist who became his thesis adviser and mentor.

"I took every class he taught," Morton said. "I was a lab instructor. I just really admired him. He was passionate and engaging and the kind of teacher who'd do anything to help you. If you were sick, he'd pay for your doctor's appointment. He was always there to help you with anything you needed."

After leaving college, Morton says they stayed close for a while, but eventually lost touch.

That is, until a few years ago, when Morton learned that Manger had been diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease.

The thought of all that genius and gentleness going to waste was more than Morton could bear. So, he set out to save as much of his brilliance as possible.

The plan was to meet monthly at Fayetteville High School in Fayetteville, Arkansas, where Morton teaches. Manger is driven to the school by his wife, Peggy, where they go over his treasure trove of geological knowledge.

"He doesn't remember where my room is," Morton said. "He doesn't remember what we talked about last time. But he knows that we do this."

What they do is look at Manger's old geology slides. In the beginning, Manger could explain each picture in great detail and Morton would take notes.

However, three years on, Manger doesn't even remember taking most of them.

"It's so hard seeing him," Morton said. "But it's still the best week of the month…because he's still Walt. He still laughs. He's still funny, he's still willing to help you do anything. Yeah, I can't even imagine where I'd be without Walt."

Which is why Morton plans to continue these sessions for as long as Manger is able. And why he will always end each one with the same words of gratitude:

"Almost everything I learned about teaching was from you," Morton tells Manger.

And although Manger will soon forget that compliment, Morton says that's actually fine by him.

"It's nice to be able to tell it to him over and over again," Morton said.