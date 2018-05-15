Gaza hospitals treat young Palestinians shot in violent protests

JERUSALEM -- Israeli forces killed two Palestinians on Tuesday as protests continued over the relocation of the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem on Monday. Tuesday also marked the anniversary of the formation of the Jewish state.

The Palestinian president recalled his envoy to Washington following the death of dozens of Palestinians. Israeli troops fired across the border fence Monday, killing at least 60 people, according to officials in Gaza.

Survivors are in Gaza's hospitals, and some of them are teenagers like Wasim Rajab, 16, who has a bullet lodged in his foot. Tarik Ayash, 17, was shot in the face.

"The numbers are staggering. All of these men are working age," said Dr. Ghassan Abu-Sitta.

Abu-Sitta is a British-trained plastic surgeon at Al Awda Hospital who treats trauma victims. He volunteered to help survivors with gunshot wounds.

While many of the Palestinian protesters on Monday were peaceful, we saw some hurling rocks and burning tires. Israel accused others of throwing grenades and pipe bombs, and released a video it says shows Palestinians attempting to breach the border fence. Israel claims at least 24 of those it killed were terrorists.

The U.S., like Israel, blames the violence on Hamas, the militant group that controls the Gaza Strip.

"No country in this chamber would act with more restraint than Israel has," U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley said during a Security Council meeting Tuesday.

But others, including some U.S. allies and U.N. officials, have criticized Israel for what they say is a disproportionate use of force.