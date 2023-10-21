President Joe Biden shares phone call with Evanston mother, daughter released by Hamas President Joe Biden shares phone call with Evanston mother, daughter released by Hamas 02:21

CHICAGO (CBS) -- President Joe Biden is sharing his phone call with Evanston's Judith and Natalie Raanan after they spent several days in captivity in Gaza. It is the first time hearing from the mother and daughter since their release.

Natalie's father can rest easy now that the two are free.

"I'm going to hug her and kiss her, and it's going to be the best day of my life," Uri Raanan said. "She sounds very good. She looks very good. She was very happy, and she's waiting to come home."

Photos show the moment Hamas handed the mother and daughter over to the International Red Cross in Gaza. On Friday they were safe in Israel and on the phone with President Biden.

"I hope you're both not only feeling good but in good health as well," Biden said on the call.

"Yes, sir, yes we are and thank you very much. God bless you," Judith responded.

The Raanans traveled from Evanston to Israel before the Oct. 7 attacks to celebrate a relative's birthday. Israeli officials say Hamas kidnapped them a few hundred yards from Gaza.

"There are people hurting who are hostages that didn't get the same beautiful news that my family got today," Natalie's step brother Ben Raanan said.

Fear for family now turns to gratitude for him.

"We are ready to start this incredible journey of healing and trauma relief for her, and she has the full support of friends and family," he said.

Evanston is also ready to welcome the Raanans back home.

Family hopes to welcome the two back home next week, just in time for Natalie's birthday. She turns 18 on Tuesday.

The Qatari Foreign Minister spoke with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken Saturday and reaffirmed the country's commitment to work with the United States, other nations and Hamas to release more hostages. Qatar helped negotiate the Raanans' freedom.