Chicago area mother, daughter held hostage in Gaza released by Hamas

Chicago area Mother, daughter released after being held hostage by Hamas for nearly two weeks

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Relief for the family of two North Shore women held hostage by Hamas.

Natalie and Judith Rannan are finally free after being released by their hostage takers Friday.

As CBS Chicago's Charlie De Mar reported, Natalie and Judith Rannan were the first hostages freed by Hamas - creating a sense of relief from those who know and love them in the Evanston area.

Natalie's family says both Judith and Natalie completed medical exams by the Red Cross. Even as they are excited to welcome them home, their thoughts and focus remain with the hostages who are not on their way home.

Natalie and Hudith Rannan moments after being released by Hamas. Government of Israel

Judith and Natalie Rannan were in Israel for a relative's 85th birthday when they were both taken hostage nearly two weeks ago when Hamas militants stormed the same community they were visiting.

The International Committee of the Red Cross says it played a major role in facilitating this release by transporting Natalie and Judith from Gaza to Israel.

It's been an agonizing stretch for family members who live in the Chicago area. They said last week that not being able to hear directly from them was the hardest part.

On Friday, Rabbi Meir Hecht, who is the Ranaan's rabbi, spoke in Evanston following their release.

"While we are thankful for Judith and Natalie coming out of the hands of murderers, we also want everyone to pray for the rest of the hostages over 200 of them, and to continue to do acts of goodness and kindness in Israel," he said.

There are reports that part of the reason for the release was due to health issues with Judith, but it's unclear what those ailments might be.

The Ranaan family added their personal thanks to President Biden who spoke with the family via Zoom just last week.