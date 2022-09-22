Gayle King presents Harry Styles with special honor following historic Madison Square Garden residency

Pop superstar Harry Styles received a surprise on the last night of his 15-night residency at Madison Square Garden. To celebrate the historic run of performances, "CBS Mornings" co-host Gayle King presented Styles with a special banner onstage Wednesday night.

"We think you are walking joy, walking happiness, walking love and we just want to say to you Harry: 'We don't want to say goodnight to you, Harry Styles,'" King said to the performer onstage.

As the arena of fans cheered, a banner was unveiled and lifted into the air, displaying "Harry Styles 15" on it. It will remain in Madison Square Garden permanently and is now one of only four music-related banners currently hung from the arena's rafters.

"Things like this don't happen to people like me very often at all," Styles said Wednesday night. "I just want to thank you all."

His "Love on Tour" residency ran from August 20 through September 21, with all 15 performances completely sold out.

Congratulations @Harry_Styles on 15 consecutive nights at The Garden. 😭 pic.twitter.com/gxF4EMPQqr — MSG (@TheGarden) September 22, 2022

Jim Dolan, chairman and CEO of MSG Entertainment, called the feat "a massive accomplishment" and referred to Styles as "one of the most impactful artists of his generation."

"It is a testament to Harry and his fans that a banner celebrating this remarkable achievement will hang from the rafters alongside some of the most legendary artists and athletes in history," Dolan said in a statement.

King said presenting the honor to Styles was an "out-of-body" experience.

"You're looking at Harry and he's looking at you, I didn't really even think about the crowd, I just thought about him," she said.