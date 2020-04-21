Watch live: California Governor Gavin Newsom gives coronavirus update

California Governor Gavin Newsom is holding a briefing on the state's coronavirus response at 12 p.m. local time Tuesday (3 p.m. ET), after telling "CBS This Morning" it was "unrealistic" to think life as we knew it before the pandemic would be back to normal anytime soon. He empathized with the frustration of state residents who are protesting his stay-at-home orders, but urged them to think of their loved ones and others amid their fatigue with the precautions.

Newsom told "CBS This Morning" co-host Tony Dokoupil in an exclusive interview that he feared the worst might not be over for California, if the state's residents did not comply with social distancing and other restrictions.

How to watch Newsom's briefing today

What: California Governor Gavin Newsom gives coronavirus update

Date: Tuesday, April 21, 2020

Time: 12 p.m. PT; 3 p.m. ET

Online stream: Live on CBSN — in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device

Follow: Live coronavirus updates on CBSNews.com

California has recorded more than 30,000 COVID-19 cases and 1,208 deaths due to the virus, according to the state's health department.