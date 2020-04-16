Watch live: California Governor Gavin Newsom gives coronavirus update

California Governor Gavin Newsom is expected to give an update Thursday on the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic. More than 24,000 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the state, which has seen 821 fatalities due to the virus, according to California's health department.

Residents in the state are living under a stay-at home-order. Schools have shut their doors and many businesses are closed in response to the spreading virus.

How to watch Newsom's briefing today