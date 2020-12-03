Watch Live: California Governor Gavin Newsom holds press conference as COVID-19 surge could lead to stay-home order

California Governor Gavin Newsom is holding a press conference Thursday after a record-shattering 20,000 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the state. Newsom has been considering placing nearly all of the state's 40 million residents under a tough stay-at-home order amid fears that a staggering virus surge could soon swamp the hospital system.

A record 9,300 people are in the hospital, including more than 1,800 in the intensive care unit, leaving the state with fewer than 2,000 available intensive care unit beds.

How to watch California Governor Gavin Newsom's press conference today

What: California Governor Gavin Newsom holds a press conference

Date: Thursday, December 3, 2020

Time: 12 p.m. local time (3 p.m. ET)

12 p.m. local time (3 p.m. ET) Online stream: Live on CBSN in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device

Newsom, who is staying at home after three of his children were exposed to the virus, warned this week that he would take "drastic action" if the numbers didn't improve. That could be similar to his mid-March lockdown that closed many businesses and barred people from leaving home except for essential tasks such as getting groceries.



Newsom already has imposed restrictions — including a nighttime curfew — on 51 of the state's 58 counties comprising nearly the entire state population.

Los Angeles County, the nation's most populous with 10 million residents, also has imposed tighter stay-at-home restrictions and a three-week ban on in-person restaurant dining because of what county health director Barbara Ferrer called "terrifying increases in numbers."

On Wednesday night, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti issued a city order that spoke in apocalyptic tones as it ordered people to remain in their homes.

L.A. "is now close to a devastating tipping point" that could overwhelm the hospital system, "in turn risking needless suffering and death," the mayor's order said.

The order also bars gatherings of people outside of immediate households with some exceptions, and requires arriving travelers from outside the state to fill out an online form. However, it allows retail businesses to remain open for in-person shopping subject to a county curfew already in place.

