Sheetz is cutting gas prices by 40 cents a gallon, just as gas sinks below $3 across the U.S.

Gas prices fall ahead of holiday travel Gas prices fall ahead of holiday travel 02:29

Regional gas station chain Sheetz is cutting prices at some of its pumps before the Thanksgiving holiday, which is one of the busiest holidays for travelers.

The company on Tuesday said it is reducing the cost of its unleaded 88 by 40 cents a gallon at the 505 locations that offer the specific type of fuel, which Sheetz said is EPA-approved for use in all 2001 and newer vehicles. The promotion started on Tuesday and continues through the end of November.

Altoona, Pennsylvania-based Sheetz operates more than 750 locations in Maryland, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia.

The deal comes at a time when gas prices are averaging under $3 a gallon across 26 states, according to AAA:

Alabama

Colorado

Georgia

Indiana

Iowa

Kentucky

Louisiana

Minnesota

Missouri

Mississippi

Nebraska

New Jersey

New Hampshire

New Mexico

North Dakota

North Carolina

Ohio

Oklahoma

Rhode Island

South Dakota

South Carolina

Tennessee

Texas

Virginia

West Virginia

Wisconsin

On Wednesday, a gallon of regular gas averaged $3.07, down from $3.31 a year ago, according to AAA.

"The national average price of gasoline has declined for the 5th straight week and stands at $3.022/gal, the lowest since 2021," wrote Patrick DeHaan, an analyst with GasBuddy, on X on November 18. "$2.99 is COMING... the long wait is painful but almost over."

Nearly 80 million people are expected to travel for next week's holiday, and almost 90% of those travelers will be motorists, according to the membership organization.

In a like vein, 72% of Americans will hit the road this year, up 75% from 2023, according to an annual Thanksgiving travel survey released on Wednesday by GasBuddy.