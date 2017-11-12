7 shot in single incident in Indiana; 1 in custody, police say

GARY, Ind. -- Authorities say seven people have been shot and one man is in custody in a single incident in Gary, Indiana.

There was no immediate information about the victims' conditions or the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Police found four male and three female victims early Sunday morning at the same location in the northern Indiana city. An eighth person hurt his leg while trying to get to safety.

Investigators say the shootings appear to be isolated. Detective Sgt. William Fazekas said two men were thought to be responsible.

"One is in custody right now and the other one is going to be identified; I'm working on that right now," Fazekas told The Chicago Tribune.