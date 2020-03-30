Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood to appear in primetime special on CBS

Here's another quarantine must-see. Husband-and-wife singers Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood will appear in a primetime special on CBS, "Garth and Trisha Live!" The special will air Wednesday, April 1 at 9 p.m. ET.

According to CBS, Brooks and Yearwood will perform live from their home recording studio, Studio G. The pair will bring their unique blend of casual style, remarkable chemistry and shared love of music to a television audience, emphasizing the message that "we're all in this together."

How to watch "Garth and Trisha Live!"

Date: Wednesday, April 1

Wednesday, April 1 Time : 9 p.m. ET

: 9 p.m. ET Where: Studio G

Studio G Where to watch: CBS (check your local affiliate here

The special will be filmed without a live audience and will involve a minimal crew practicing social distancing and will be filmed with extensive safety precautions in place.

Brooks, Yearwood and CBS will donate $1 million to charities dealing with coronavirus.

Brooks will share details about how viewers can make song requests for the special on his weekly Facebook Live show, "Inside Studio G," on Monday, March 30. On Monday, March 23, Brooks and Yearwood hosted a casual, at-home concert from Studio G. Over 5.2 million viewers watched it in a matter of hours, repeatedly crashing the popular internet site and spurring the idea for the Network special.

"After we saw Garth and Trisha crash Facebook, we reached out to them about bringing this Studio G to a larger audience in a safe and exciting way," said Executive Vice President of Specials, Music and Live Events Jack Sussman. "With Garth and Trisha coupled with the power of broadcast television, anything can happen, making this an event not to be missed."

Brooks told "CBS Evening News" anchor Norah O'Donnell that despite all of his success, the lesson in life is that adversity is what makes us stronger and helps us bounce back.

"You've got a bow and arrow, right?" Brooks said. "The only way that arrow is going to go far at all is it's got to address resistance, right. So for every dreamer out there, when you hear 'no, it cannot be done, just let it keep comin''" ... Because once they let go of that arrow, all those no's, all those impossibles are what's gonna fuel you to turn those dreams into reality."

For more information on Garth Brooks, please visit garthbrooks.com, or find him on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram. For more information on Trisha Yearwood, please visit trishayearwood.com, or find her on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

CBS and CBS News are both owned by ViacomCBS.