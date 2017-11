MIDDLETOWN, N.Y. -- Shoppers were evacuated from a bustling mall in Middletown, New York, Sunday after reports of shots fired, CBS New York reports.

State police said they received a report of possible shots fired at the Galleria at Crystal Run just after 3 p.m.

Police told CBS New York that two people were injured. It's not immediately clear whether they were shot or injured in another way.

This is a developing story and will be updated.