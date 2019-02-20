Samsung's new foldable phone costs $1,980

Wednesday, Samsung presented their new line of smartphones. The Samsung Unpacked 2019 event in San Francisco saw the Korean electronics giant release multiple products, featuring the newest model of its flagship Galaxy S line and the long-awaited Samsung Galaxy Fold, a foldable smartphone that can turn into a tablet.

Samsung's foldable smartphone

The Samsung Galaxy Fold has a 4.6-inch display in phone mode and opens into a 7.3-inch display. The device has three rear cameras — like its S10 counterpart. It also has dual front cameras and a single camera for the cover. The unique device also touts multiple batteries — one for each side of the fold — and six cameras.

With 12 GB RAM, the Galaxy Fold will be released in both LTE and 5G versions. Tech aficionados who want the latest technology can get choose from four colors with customizable hinge colors when it drops April 26.

Price: starts at $1,980.

Samsung Galaxy S10 line of smartphones

The Samsung event on Wednesday saw the Korean electronics giant release multiple products, and it centered around the 10-year anniversary of Samsung's Galaxy S series of phones. While familiar, Samsung has made several advancements including hiding the front-facing camera and a fingerprint reader under the screen on the front of the camera.

Other new features include wireless power sharing, three rear cameras and shooting modes, wireless charging and a headphone jack — a departure from the trend started by Apple and continued by Google's Pixel line. The new Galaxy S10 models all have a variety of colors to choose from, though the colors won't all be available in every country.

Four models of the Samsung Galaxy S10 were announced: the flagship Galaxy S10, the smaller S10e and the larger-sized S10 Plus. The fourth device — the Galaxy S10 5G — is being rolled out with specific network partners who will be providing 5G wireless service. These partners included Sprint, Vodafone, Deutsche Telekom AG and Verizon.

Price: Starts at $750 for the S10e, $900 for the Galaxy S10 and $1,000 for the Galaxy S10 Plus. The Samsung Galaxy S10 5G pricing has yet to be announced.

New Samsung wearables introduced

Galaxy Buds

Samsung's answer to Apple's AirPods was also unveiled Wednesday: the Galaxy Buds — wireless earbuds powered by AKG technology and built with adaptive dual microphones. Bixby, Samsung's virtual assistant, is built into the earbuds.

Samsung designed the new earbuds 30 percent lighter than previous versions and with a battery that lasts up to five hours of talk time or six hours of music. The case, which charges the earbuds, holds seven hours of charge.

By comparison, the battery for Apple's AirPods lasts only two hours of talk time and five hours for music. Apple's AirPods case generally holds a full charge worth plus one hour.

Price: $129

Galaxy Watch Active & Fit

The Galaxy Watch Active is Samsung's new smart watch. Built with lightweight aluminum, the watch is also water resistant to five atmospheres.

The Galaxy Fit is Samsung's wearable designed to compete with FitBit devices. A smaller, touch-powered device with full-color AMOLED display, the Galaxy Fit will have a battery life of one week on a single charge.

Both devices are able to track multiple exercises and sleep cycles. Similar to Apple's newest editions to their watch, Samsung's wearables also include a heart-rate monitor and stress management software.

In a new twist for wireless charging, all three devices can be wirelessly charged from the Galaxy S10 itself. A new mode in the phone's software activates wireless charging by simply turning the phone upside down and placing the wearable or Galaxy Buds case onto the back of the phone.

Price: Galaxy Watch Active starts at $199.99; Galaxy Fit is $99.