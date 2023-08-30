Gabon coup attempt sees military chiefs declare election results "cancelled" and "end to current regime"

A group of high-ranking military officers in the West African nation of Gabon announced on public television Wednesday that they were "putting an end to the current regime" and annulling the results of national elections. The statement came just after the country's election authority declared President Ali Bongo Ondima the winner of another term in office.

Bongo has been in power in the country for 14 years, following in the footsteps of his father who led the nation for more than four decades before him. The status and whereabouts of the seemingly-ousted leader were not immediately clear Wednesday. French news agency AFP reported that the area around his residence in the capital Libreville appeared to be quiet, but that gunfire was heard elsewhere during the officers' announcement.

If the coup attempt in Gabon is successful, it will be the eighth in West and Central Africa since 2020. The last one, in Niger, took place in July. High-ranking military officers have also seized power in Mali, Guinea, Burkina Faso and Chad.

This video grab shoes the spokesperson for the mutinous soldiers speaking on state television as they announce that they had seized power in Libreville, Wednesday Aug. 30, 2023. GABON 24 via AP

"All the institutions of the republic are dissolved," announced an officer on television, surround by a dozen or so fellow troops. "The government, the Senate, the National Assembly and the Constitutional Court."

He also announced the closure of the country's borders "until further notice."

The August 26 election "did not meet the conditions for a transparent, credible and inclusive ballot so much hoped for by the people of Gabon," the commander said. "We have decided to defend peace by putting an end to the current regime."

"To this end, the general elections of 26 August 2023 and the truncated results are cancelled," he said, claiming to speak on behalf of a "Committee for the Transition and Restoration of Institutions."

The army said it had restored internet to the country Wednesday after a three-day blackout. Bongo's government had imposed the shut-off to prevent "false news" from spreading, it claimed. The national broadcasting authority had also banned several French channels, accusing their election coverage of "a lack of objectivity and balance."

The recent presidential, legislative and municipal elections in Gabon took place without election observers. Before the polls closed on Saturday, Bongo's main rival Ondo Ossa — who won 30% of the ballot according to the previously announced results — accused Bongo of fraud and said he was the real winner.

Ossa's campaign manager Mike Jocktane said Monday that Bongo should hand over power "without bloodshed," insisting a partial count showed Ossa was clearly ahead. He didn't provide any evidence.

The government of France, the former colonial power in Gabon, was following developments "with the greatest attention," Prime Minister Elizabeth Borne said Wednesday.

China also said it was "closely following the developing situation" and called for Bongo's safety to be "guaranteed."