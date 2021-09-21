Body discovered in Wyoming identified as Gabby Petito, FBI says

A body discovered in Wyoming has been identified as Gabby Petito, a 22-year-old who was reported missing earlier this month, FBI Denver announced Tuesday.

Brent Blue, the Teton County Coroner, identified the remains on Tuesday. "Blue's initial determination for the manner of death is homicide," the FBI said. The cause of death is pending final autopsy results.

"The FBI and our partners remain dedicated to ensuring anyone responsible for or complicit in Ms. Petito's death is held accountable for their actions," the FBI said in a statement. "Mr. Brian Laundrie has been named a person of interest. Anyone with information concerning Mr. Laundrie's role in this matter or his current whereabouts should contact the FBI."

Investigators on Sunday said they discovered a body that was "consistent" with Petito's description near Grand Teton National Park.

Earlier Tuesday, attorney Richard Benson Stafford, who represents Petito's family, issued a statement Tuesday: "I want to personally thank the press and news media for giving the Petito and Schmidt family time to grieve. We will be making a statement when Gabby is home."

Investigators were searching for Petito's fiancé, Brian Laundrie, in Florida's Carlton Reserve on Tuesday — a week after his family said they last saw him. Law enforcement searched his home for eight hours on Monday, questioning his parents and collecting evidence that could tell them what happened to Petito.

This story is breaking and will be updated.