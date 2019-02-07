Frozen cat covered in ice revived after being found in snowbank

A nearly-unresponsive cat who was covered in snow and "essentially frozen," was revived by vets at a Montana animal clinic. The cat, named Fluffy, was brought in by its owners after being buried in snow, the Animal Clinic of Kalispell wrote on Facebook. The clinic shared three photos of the cat, one of which shows the feline almost entirely covered in snowballs.

According to the Associated Press, at first Fluffy's body temperature didn't even register on the clinic's thermometers. The staff there used towels, cage warmers and intravenous fluids in Fluffy's recovery.

Veterinarian Dr. China Corum cared for the cat until she started to bounce back after a few hours of treatment, CBS affiliate WPEC-TV reports.

"Her temperature was very low but after many hours she recovered and is now completely normal," the clinic wrote on Facebook. "Fluffy is amazing!"

The animal clinic, owned by Dr. Jevon Clark, recounted to The AP how the owners found Fluffy in the snow.

"She's crouched down looking like she's hunting something or something's in the snow bank," Clark said. "And then they realized, oh my gosh, she's not moving."

"These crabby cats are survivors," Clark said. He said Fluffy is 3 years old and has always lived outdoors. He suspects something happened to Fluffy to cause her to curl up outside the way she did.

"I suspect that something traumatic happened," Clark said. "Either something fell on her or she fell or something chased her and she got injured. ... She couldn't get back to her normal little hiding spots that she goes to."

Clark told WPEC-TV that Fluffy is back home recovering.