Frontier to introduce first-class seating. Here's what the new section will look like.

Budget airline Frontier on Tuesday unveiled plans for new seating for its customers who want a first-class style experience.

The new tier, set to roll out in late 2025, marks the first time the carrier is offering customers a premium seating alternative comparable to traditional carriers' first-class cabins. The airline describes the new seats as more "luxurious" and "spacious" than seats in the back of the plane. The new first-class seats will be located in the first two rows of Frontier aircraft, in a two-by-two configuration.

In October, Frontier introduced UpFront Plus seating, giving customers extra leg and elbow room by guaranteeing open middle seats. UpFront Plus seat upgrades start at $49, the airline said at the time of the announcement.

How much will Frontier's new first-class seats cost?

Frontier said in a statement Tuesday that its first-class seats will provide "unmatched comfort and space at Frontier's trademark affordable prices."

The airline has not revealed exactly how much the premium seats will cost, but said that members of Frontier's "Elite Gold" rewards programs will be eligible for free upgrades to first class, subject to availability.

What will Frontier's new seats look like?

Frontier on Tuesday unveiled renderings of the new class of seats, which it says will be introduced on planes in late 2025. Located in the first two rows of planes, the new seats will feature two side-by-side seats, versus three.

Frontier unveiled a rendering of the new First-Class style seats, set to roll out in late 2025. Frontier

The seats and armrests appear much wider than traditional Frontier seating.

Why now?

The move comes as low-cost carriers struggle to win over travelers, who, since the pandemic, have come to prefer more premium experiences than low-cost carriers typically offer.

Frontier competitor Spirit Airlines filed for bankruptcy in November, with plans to restructure so that it can offer guests "enhanced travel experiences and greater value."

"We can clearly see that consumer preferences have changed in favor of a more premium product, and the low-cost airlines are struggling," said Jungho Suh, management professor at George Washington University School of Business. "They don't want to see any added costs; they want an all-in, full-service offering."

Southwest Airlines in September unveiled redesign plans for its cabin interiors over the next two years, which will include premium seats in the front and back of planes.