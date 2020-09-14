"Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" mansion will be available on Airbnb

If you're looking to spend your days "chillin' out maxin' relaxin' all cool" in Bel-Air, Airbnb has just the spot for you. The "Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" mansion is available on the vacation rental site for a limited time only.

The "Fresh Prince" himself, Will Smith, announced the new Airbnb listing on Instagram, marking 30 years since the popular sitcom first aired. Smith and his on-screen sidekick, DJ Jazzy Jeff, posed for a photo outside the iconic L.A. mansion, which was used for the exterior shots of the home on the show.

The inside of the home features "bold graffiti art" and "posh interiors," according to Airbnb.

The rental will be available to book on September 29 and there are five one-night stays available in October for just $30 each. However, only groups of two are permitted and they must be L.A. County residents.

The price might sound cheap, but it has significance — $30 signifies the 30 years "since the world famous mansion became a pop culture architectural icon," Airbnb says.

"The stays will take place for one night each in Will's wing of the decked-out mansion with access to Will's posh bedroom and bathroom, a poolside lounge area and an elegant dining room," Airbnb says.

Perks of the stay include throwback music on classic turntables — just like DJ Jazzy Jeff's — a fully stocked-closet and a virtual welcome from DJ Jazzy Jeff himself.

To pay homage to Smith's hometown, Philadelphia, Philly cheesesteaks "served on silver platters will transport guests to the lap of luxury — auntie and uncle not included," Airbnb added.

COVID-19 rules will be in place and Airbnb says the home will be cleaned in accordance with CDC rules and consistent with the company's enhanced cleaning protocol.

Since the offer is so limited, fans who can't stay at the Bel-Air mansion can still join an Airbnb Online Experience, where DJ Jazzy Jeff will teach them how to "how to spin & scratch like a hip-hop legend," Airbnb says.

The Airbnb stays are not a contest and will become available at 11 a.m. PT on September 29. Airbnb says it is also making a donation to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Philadelphia, "to celebrate the feeling of family and community Will Smith and friends brought to all of us."

The 30th anniversary of "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" will also be celebrated with a special on HBO Max, featuring Will Smith and other cast members from the show. The unscripted special is set to tape on September 10th, the date the show first premiered in 1990, and will air on around Thanksgiving, according to a press release.

This isn't the first nostalgic stay Airbnb has announced this year. Millennials were also delighted when the store manager of the last Blockbuster in the world announced stays at the Bend, Oregon, establishment through Airbnb.