World’s last Blockbuster store is holding a 90s-themed slumber party The world’s last Blockbuster video store is hosting a once-in-a-lifetime 90s-themed sleepover for only $4. The store manager of the Oregon location is converting it into an AirBnB for three nights in September, and lucky guests can watch movies or play video games in a makeshift living room — complete with a sofa bed, VCR cassette player and free snacks. Reservations are only for local customers to thank them for their support.