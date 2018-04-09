CBSN
AP April 9, 2018, 10:49 AM

Remains of Navy seaman killed in Pearl Harbor attack identified, military says

In this May 24, 1943, file photo, the capsized battleship USS Oklahoma is lifted out of the water at Pearl Harbor in Honolulu, Hawaii. The Defense Department says the remains of 25-year-old Navy Seaman 2nd Class Frank Wood, of Jackson, Ohio, were identified as one of the men who died in the attack. 

JACKSON, Ohio -- The military says the remains of a Navy seaman from Ohio who died in the 1941 attack at Pearl Harbor during World War II have been identified. The Defense Department says the remains of 25-year-old Navy Seaman 2nd Class Frank Wood, of Jackson, Ohio, will be buried Saturday with full military honors in Franklin, North Carolina.

The Defense Department's POW/MIA Accounting Agency says Wood was assigned to the battleship USS Oklahoma, which capsized in the attack by Japanese aircraft.

Wood's remains were among those considered unidentified and buried in Honolulu in the years that followed. In 2015, crews began exhuming the remains for more analysis. Officials say DNA analysis and dental comparisons helped identify Wood's remains.

The agency says Wood was officially accounted for in August.

