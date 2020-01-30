Fotis Dulos, man charged with killing his wife, is pronounced dead, attorney says

Fotis Dulos, who was charged three weeks ago with killing his estranged wife, has been pronounced dead, his attorney Norm Pattis said Thursday. Dulos apparently attempted suicide in his Connecticut home on Tuesday.

Dulos' wife, Jennifer Dulos, went missing seven months ago and has not been found.

Police found Fotis Dulos unresponsive on Tuesday while sitting in his running vehicle inside the garage of his Connecticut mansion on Tuesday. Dulos had been on house arrest after being released from jail on $6 million bond in early January.

Pattis told CBS News that Dulos apparently tried to kill himself by carbon monoxide poisoning.

Dramatic drone footage captured police trying to revive Dulos with CPR in the driveway of his home on Tuesday after officers went to the home to perform a welfare check. Dulos had failed to show up for an emergency bond hearing that day that could have sent him back to prison for the murder of his 50-year-old wife.

Officers and paramedics tried to revive him for more than 10 minutes, stopping only to check for a pulse. He was later flown to a New York City hospital where he was placed on life support.

On Wednesday, Connecticut state police conducted a search of Dulos' home relating "to the ongoing murder investigation of Jennifer Farber Dulos." The Hartford Courant reported that Dulos left a note claiming he did not kill his wife, and suggesting that his attorney has information that could prove his innocence.

Police on Thursday issued a statement that the search warrant "has been sealed by court."

Jennifer Dulos was last seen dropping her five children off at school in May. According to his arrest warrant, police believe her estranged husband drove his employee's truck to their home, and waited for his wife to return.

Investigators said they found evidence of a "clean up" in the family's garage. According to a prosecutor, investigators also found Jennifer Dulos' blood mixed with the DNA of her estranged husband on a sink.

According to the warrant, Dulos later had the employee's truck washed and detailed without telling the employee, and pressured the employee to change the seats in the truck. Police later found his wife's DNA in the truck, the warrant said.

Dulos' ex-girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, and his friend and former attorney, Kent Mawhinney, were also charged with conspiracy to commit murder in her death, and are released on bail.

Troconis and Mawhinney will both stand trial despite Dulos' death.