Fotis Dulos, man accused of killing his wife, is found unresponsive at his Connecticut home

Farmington, Connecticut — A Connecticut man accused of murdering his estranged wife is in critical condition after apparently trying to end his own life on Tuesday. Fotis Dulos was under house arrest and awaiting trial after posting a $6 million bond.

Drone footage captured the dramatic minutes Farmington Police tried to revive 52-year-old Fotis Dulos. Officers found him unresponsive while sitting in his running vehicle in the garage of his Farmington home. They performed CPR for more than 10 minutes, stopping only to check for a pulse. Paramedics even tried to shock him back to life using a defibrillator.



"He had obvious signs of medical distress. Officers forced entry and immediately began life-saving measures," said Farmington Police Lieutenant Timothy McKenzie.



Dulos' attorney, Norm Pattis told CBS News that Dulos apparently tried to kill himself by carbon monoxide poisoning. Farmington Police found him while performing a welfare check after Dulos failed to show up for a bond hearing that could have sent him back to prison for the murder of his wife.

Fotis Dulos was charged with murder in the disappearance of his estranged wife, Jennifer Dulos, who was last seen in May 2019. CBS News

McKenzie said Dulos was taken to UConn Health for treatment. He was later flown by helicopter down to a hospital in New York City, where he is in intensive care.

Dulos was arrested earlier this month and charged with the murder of his estranged wife, Jennifer Dulos, seven months after her disappearance. Police said Jennifer was last seen in May in New Canaan and was reported missing after her car was found abandoned in a park and she missed several appointments. Her body has never been found.

Officials claim Fotis Dulos attacked Jennifer after she dropped her five children off at school. They say surveillance video shows him disposing of items with Jennifer's blood in Hartford.

His ex-girlfriend, Michelle Troconis and his attorney, Kent Mawhinney, were also charged with conspiracy to commit murder in her death. All three were out on bail.